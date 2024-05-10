Rain likely in next 72 hours

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over five divisions including Dhaka and at a few places over other three divisions.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a met office forecast for the next 72 hours begins from 9am today.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.8 degree Celsius at Jashore district and today's minimum temperature 21.5 degree Celsius was recorded jointly at Faridpur and Rangpur districts.

Country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 24 millimeters(mm) at Tetulia.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 06.32pm today and rises at 05.18 am tomorrow in the capital.