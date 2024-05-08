Rain likely in all divisions: Met office

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted that rain or thundershowers in all divisions with hail at isolated places in 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

Rain and thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind, is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, the forecast said.

"Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," said a weather bulletin issued this morning.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius at Khepupara in Patuakhali, and the minimum temperature today was 20 degrees Celsius at Hatiya in Noakhali.

Rainfall for 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 51mm at Rajshahi.