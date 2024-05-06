Nor’wester brings relief, triggers waterlogging in Ctg

A nor'wester hit the port city and adjoining areas this afternoon triggering a thunderstorm accompanied with torrential rains that dropped the temperature in the region.

The nor'wester or kalboishakhi, a storm that is natural to this season, struck the port city and adjoining areas immediate after 3:00pm and the downpour followed soon afterwards, said an official at Patenga Met Office.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

The storm stopped people on their tracks along with vehicles at many city streets as different low-lying areas were submerged in rainwater, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

People in Chakbazar, Sholoshahar No 2 Gate, Probartak Mor, Katalganj, Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Panchlaish, Saltgola Crossing, and Barik Building areas suffered the most due to waterlogging.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Several large trees fell in Sitakunda due to the strong stormy gusts, blocking traffic on the Chittagong-Dhaka highway, police said.

Due to rough weather, a Chattogram bound US-Bangla flight from Kolkata was diverted to Cox's Bazar Airport, said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

The Chattogram Met office recorded 97.7mm of rainfall in three hours from 3:00pm to 6:00pm today, while a total of 129mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours till 6:00pm, said Meghanath Tounchagya, assistant meteorologist.

Students in front of Premier University near the Wasa intersection were found enjoying the rain.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

One of the students said there has been storm and rains at night for the last few days but there is scorching heat during the day amid heatwave.

However, after today's rain the temperature has come down a bit, he said.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Though the rain would come as a relief to the heat, it caused suffering to commuters. Many were found stuck on roads for hours searching for vehicles.

Till the filing of this reports at 7:30pm, many were stuck in traffic either due to the waterlogging or trees blocking roads.