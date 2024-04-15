No respite from heat wave for five days: BMD

Six divisions including Dhaka have been experiencing mild to moderate heat wave and it may continue for the next five days, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet divisions and Rangpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue," said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country in 24 hours from 9:00am today.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The Met office also forecast rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at one or two places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in 24 hours from 9:00am tomorrow.

Besides, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience rains or thundershowers in 24 hours from 9:00am on Wednesday, it said.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Rangamati at 40 degrees Celsius yesterday.