UNB, Dhaka
Mon Apr 15, 2024 11:35 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 12:00 PM

No respite from heat wave for five days: BMD

File photo: Collected

Six divisions including Dhaka have been experiencing mild to moderate heat wave and it may continue for the next five days, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet divisions and Rangpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue," said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country in 24 hours from 9:00am today.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The Met office also forecast rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at one or two places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in 24 hours from 9:00am tomorrow.

Besides, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience rains or thundershowers in 24 hours from 9:00am on Wednesday, it said.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Rangamati at 40 degrees Celsius yesterday.

heat wave in Bangladeshheat wave in dhaka
|আবহাওয়া

তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে আরও ৫ দিন: ‌আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর

ঢাকাসহ ছয়টি বিভাগে মৃদু থেকে মাঝারি ধরনের তাপপ্রবাহ বয়ে যাচ্ছে

৬ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

চলতি অর্থবছরে বাংলাদেশের জিডিপি প্রবৃদ্ধি ৬ দশমিক ১ শতাংশ: এডিবি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
