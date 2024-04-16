Rain drenches Dhaka amid heatwave
The city dwellers got some relief after rain drenched Dhaka amid ongoing heatwave across the country today.
The rain drenched in many parts of Dhaka around 3:45pm.
Earlier, Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions today.
A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, the Met office said.
