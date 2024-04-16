Rain drenches Dhaka amid heatwave

Two people are walking on the railway tracks in Dhaka's Moghbazar area amid rain. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

The city dwellers got some relief after rain drenched Dhaka amid ongoing heatwave across the country today.

A girl is walking on a footpath amid rain in Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

The rain drenched in many parts of Dhaka around 3:45pm.

A tree is swaying due to strong wind amid rain at Moghbazar. Photo: Palash Khan

Earlier, Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions today.

Two rickshaws are crossing Green Road as rain drenches Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, the Met office said.

Two children are running to cross road amid rain in Dhaka's Green Road area. Photo: Prabir Das

A private car is plying the road turning on its head light during rain at Moghbazar. Photo: Palash Khan