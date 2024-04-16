Weather
Rain drenches Dhaka amid heatwave

Palash Khan, rain
Two people are walking on the railway tracks in Dhaka's Moghbazar area amid rain. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

The city dwellers got some relief after rain drenched Dhaka amid ongoing heatwave across the country today.

A girl is walking on a footpath amid rain in Dhaka.
A girl is walking on a footpath amid rain in Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

The rain drenched in many parts of Dhaka around 3:45pm.

A tree is swaying due to strong wind amid rain in Dhaka
A tree is swaying due to strong wind amid rain at Moghbazar. Photo: Palash Khan

Earlier, Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions today.

Two rickshaws are crossing Green Road as rain drenches Dhaka
Two rickshaws are crossing Green Road as rain drenches Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, the Met office said.

Two children are crossing road amid rain in Dhaka's Green Road area.
Two children are running to cross road amid rain in Dhaka's Green Road area. Photo: Prabir Das

A private car is plying the road turning on head light during rain
A private car is plying the road turning on its head light during rain at Moghbazar. Photo: Palash Khan

A pedestrian is crossing road holding an umbrella in Dhaka's Green Road.
A pedestrian is crossing road holding an umbrella in Dhaka's Green Road. Photo: Prabir Das

 

