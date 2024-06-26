Commuters suffer as heavy rain inundates some Dhaka streets

Heavy downpours caused waterlogging in different areas of the capital this morning, causing hardship to commuters.

The rains coupled with thunderstorms started around 9:30am and continued till 11:30am.

Many people were seen wading through ankle-deep water in Mirpur, Mouchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Farmgate, Badda, Moghbazar and Khilkhet areas.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Office-goers faced difficulties in reaching their destinations due to lack of transport in the morning.

The rainwater also entered private vehicles, and CNG-run autorickshaws travelling along the main roads, leading to engine damage and breakdowns.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in all divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours from 9:00am today.

Photo: Palash Khan

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and a few places in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office update.

The country's highest 85mm of rainfall was recorded in Panchagarh in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

A mild heat wave is currently affecting Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions, but it may lessen in some areas soon.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Day and night temperatures may fall by (1-3)°c over the country, according to the BMD.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi and Pabna's Ishwardy at 38 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6:00am today while the lowest temperature was in Bandarban at 24 degrees Celsius.