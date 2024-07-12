Parts of Dhaka, including thoroughfares, waterlogged after 'very heavy' morning rain

130mm rain recorded in 6 hours

Multiple areas of Dhaka, including many thoroughfares, were waterlogged following prolonged torrential rain since early morning today.

Pedestrians had to wade through knee deep water in many places.

Although traffic was light on a Friday morning, those who ventured out with their cars had to manouevre through waterlogged streets.

Mirpur Senpara road. Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Prabir Das

Many vehicle drivers were seen pulling their vehicles on the waterlogged roads as those broke down due to the waterlogging, our correspondents and photographers reported from various spots in the city.

Areas of the capital including Fakirapool, Nayapaltan, Baitul Mukarram, Shantinagar, Arambag, Pragati Sarani, New Market, Bangshal, Mirpur Rokaya Sarani, Dayaganj intersection, Sayedabad Bus terminal, Nimtali, Toyonobi Circular Road, Elephant Road, Matsya Bhaban, Dhanmondi, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Bijay Sarani, Mirpur Mazar Road, Indira Road and East Rajabazar, and Dhaka Gate VIP Road were inundated due to very heavy morning rain.

Many shops and houses in different areas were submerged too.

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Palash Khan

According to the statistics of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a total of 130-millimetre rainfall occurred in the six hours from 6:00am to 12:00noon.

"When the rainfall crosses 88 millimetres, we call it very heavy rain," said Tariful Newaz, a meteorologist of the BMD.

Photo: Prabir Das

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in a text message around noon, asked commuters to keep extra time in hand while travelling as many roads of the city went underwater today.

The DMP Traffic Division said many vehicles are breaking down on the roads due to the rainwater, creating traffic jams.

According to the BMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The commuters who mostly left home for their workplace to provide emergency services and to go to kitchen markets suffered on the roads due to the waterlogging and transport crisis.

Pritam Saha, a candidate for the position of Transaction Service Officer at a private bank, travelled from Munshiganj to the capital's Motijheel for his written exam.

Due to waterlogging and rain, the bank authorities postponed the 10:00am exam at T&T Government University College by an hour.

"While travelling to Motijheel by CNG from Doyaganj intersection, water entered the vehicle. The driver had to stop in front of Bangladesh Bank as the road in front of Notre Dame College was submerged.

Bailey road. Photo: Anisur Rahman

"I then took a rickshaw from Bangladesh Bank to T&T College for a Tk 100 fare. The rickshaw driver had water up to his waist. When I reached the exam centre, I saw the ground floor of the college was flooded," Pritam said.

He said after the one-and-a-half-hour exam, he hoped the water levels would have receded.

"After the exam ended, I saw that the water level on the road hadn't decreased. I struggled and had to pay extra fare to reach Gulistan."

Photo: Samama Rahman

Sajid Hossain, a rickshaw passenger going from Banglamotor to Gulistan, said, "The entire road from Kakrail intersection to Paltan intersection is flooded. Around 10 CNGs and motorcycles are stuck on the road due to engine problems."

He added that water entered the shops beside the road.

"I had to walk through mostly knee-deep water to Mohakhali after getting off a vehicle at Farmgate," said Samama Rahman, a journalist at The Daily Star, who was on his way to Bashundhara Residential Area from Lalmatia.