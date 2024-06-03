Midnight downpour adds suffering to Sylhet city dwellers

Torrential rain inundated several areas in Sylhet last night adding to the sufferings of city dwellers.

The heavy downpour in Sylhet and fresh rainfall in neighbouring Meghalaya threaten to worsen the flood situation in the Sylhet area, where the situation improved slightly in the last 48 hours.

According to the Met office, Sylhet witnessed 214 millimetres (mm) of rainfall early today. In Cherrapunji of Meghalaya, 193mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours. Of which, 122mm was recorded today.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

The rainfall freshly submerged many suburban areas of Sylhet city, including Jatarpur, Mendibagh, Jamtala, Taltala, Sheikhghat, Kalapara, Majumdar Para, Laldighipar, Osmani Medical College, and Machimpur, reports our correspondent.

Surma was overflowing at several points following last night's torrential rain.

At 9:00 am this morning, the river was flowing 13 centimetres (cm) above the danger level. It was 1 cm higher yesterday, according to the Water Development Board.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

"The water entered our houses in the middle of the night. This is a blow to the residents here as most houses were already reeling from the flood," said Mamun Ahmad of Laladighirpar area.

He said flooding occurs in his area when it rains heavily in Meghalaya as Sylhet city sits directly under the mountainous state. The rivers that flow through the Sylhet region are fed by rainwater of Meghalaya.

Sadek Hossain of Jamtala shared similar challenges.

"My house is under knee-deep water. The situation would not have become this bad if the river had been excavated after the terrible flood in 2022," he said.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

The flood situation had improved yesterday afternoon. However, the heavy rains early today worsened the situation in the city, said Deepak Ranjan Dash, executive engineer of WDB in Sylhet.

"We are currently observing the situation as the river is overflowing at several points," he added.