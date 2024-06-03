Bangladesh
Star Digital report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 01:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 02:33 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Midnight downpour adds suffering to Sylhet city dwellers

Star Digital report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 01:53 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 02:33 PM
Midnight downpour adds suffering to Sylhet city dwellers
Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Torrential rain inundated several areas in Sylhet last night adding to the sufferings of city dwellers.

The heavy downpour in Sylhet and fresh rainfall in neighbouring Meghalaya threaten to worsen the flood situation in the Sylhet area, where the situation improved slightly in the last 48 hours.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the Met office, Sylhet witnessed 214 millimetres (mm) of rainfall early today. In Cherrapunji of Meghalaya, 193mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours. Of which, 122mm was recorded today.

Sylhet city dwellers' struggles due to heavy rain
Photo: Sheikh Nasir

The rainfall freshly submerged many suburban areas of Sylhet city, including Jatarpur, Mendibagh, Jamtala, Taltala, Sheikhghat, Kalapara, Majumdar Para, Laldighipar, Osmani Medical College, and Machimpur, reports our correspondent.

Three lakh stranded as flash flood hits 4 upazilas of Sylhet
Read more

Three lakh stranded as flash flood hits 4 upazilas of Sylhet

Surma was overflowing at several points following last night's torrential rain.

At 9:00 am this morning, the river was flowing 13 centimetres (cm) above the danger level. It was 1 cm higher yesterday, according to the Water Development Board.

Sylhet flood situation worsened by fresh rainfall
Photo: Sheikh Nasir

"The water entered our houses in the middle of the night. This is a blow to the residents here as most houses were already reeling from the flood," said Mamun Ahmad of Laladighirpar area.

He said flooding occurs in his area when it rains heavily in Meghalaya as Sylhet city sits directly under the mountainous state. The rivers that flow through the Sylhet region are fed by rainwater of Meghalaya.

Sadek Hossain of Jamtala shared similar challenges.

"My house is under knee-deep water. The situation would not have become this bad if the river had been excavated after the terrible flood in 2022," he said.

Sylhet's flood threat from Meghalaya rainfall
Photo: Sheikh Nasir

The flood situation had improved yesterday afternoon. However, the heavy rains early today worsened the situation in the city, said Deepak Ranjan Dash, executive engineer of WDB in Sylhet.

"We are currently observing the situation as the river is overflowing at several points," he added.

Related topic:
Sylhet floodflash flood in sylhetheavy rain
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Heavy rain in Bangladesh

Heavy rain to continue for one more day

5y ago
Dhaka-4 Patuakhali upazilas: Travellers suffer without direct bus service

Depression in Bay: Rains flood low-lying areas of Patuakhali

1y ago
People looking for shelter in the flood, photo taken in Akhalia area of Sylhet

“I witness nothing but ignorance towards Sylhet”

1y ago
Three lakh stranded as flash flood hits 4 upazilas of Sylhet

Three lakh stranded as flash flood hits 4 upazilas of Sylhet

4d ago

Eid joy eludes flood-ravaged haor areas

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারি অফিসের নতুন সময় ৯-৫টা

এখন অফিস সকাল ৯টায় শুরু হয়ে শেষ হয় বিকেল ৪টায়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বন্যপ্রাণী

‘বিলুপ্ত’ বিষধর রাসেলস ভাইপারের আনাগোনা বাড়ল কেন?

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification