Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over different parts of the country, including Dhaka, and it may continue, Met office said today.

The heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue for the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today, according to the weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area over Southwest Bay and adjoining West central Bay moved slightly north eastwards, intensified into a well-marked low and into a depression over East central Bay and adjoining West central Bay at 06.00am today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies, with isolated rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds possible in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, Met office said.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 38.5°C in both Rangamati and Ishwardi. The lowest temperature was recorded today at 24.5°C in Maijdi Court, Noakhali district.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6:00am today was recorded 40 millimeters(mm) at the Maijdi Court.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Higher humidity levels may also cause discomfort.