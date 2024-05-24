Low in Bay may turn into cyclone tomorrow

Likely to make landfall on May 26

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall on the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal of India on May 26, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

A special Met bulletin said low-pressure over the Southwest Bay and adjoining West-central Bay moved slightly towards the northeast and intensified into a well-marked low over the West-central Bay and adjoining Southwest Bay. It is likely to intensify further.

"The low pressure may turn into a depression in the first hour of Friday, and then turn into cyclone Remal in the first hour of Saturday," said BMD Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid, adding that there is a possibility of it making landfall in both Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts on Sunday.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to come closer to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice. They have also been advised not to venture out to the deep sea, said the special bulletin.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at some places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions in the next 24 hours from 9:00am today.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country, according to the Met.

Meanwhile, Sitakunda recorded the highest temperature -- 37.8 degree Celsius – while it was 28 degree Celsius in Dhaka yesterday.

The Indian Met department also announced that the cyclonic storm brewing the Bay is likely to reach the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal on Sunday as a severe cyclonic storm.

However, various weather forecast models differ on the exact landfall point of cyclone Remal, from the coast of Bangladesh to the coasts of the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.