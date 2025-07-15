Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in Jashore; Customs House in Benapole inundated

Most parts of Jashore town and its adjacent areas have been waterlogged after relentless rainfall over two consecutive days, causing immense suffering for residents.

Pedestrians and commuters have been forced to navigate their way through the submerged roads due to the continuous rainfall.

The inundated areas are Bejpara, Chopdarpara, Koborsthan Para, Ansar Camp, TB Clinic area, Shankarpur, Kharki Rail Gate, Karbala, Barandipara, City College Para, Upashahar, Nowapara, and Chanchra.

Jashore weather official Sergeant Mahmud said that a total of 143 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the district yesterday while 67 mm of rainfall was recorded so far this morning.

Meanwhile, the Customs House in Benapole became submerged this morning, disrupting trade activities. Additionally, exporting and importing goods at the port remains suspended, said Shariful Alam, additional commissioner in Jashore.

An electric wire collapsed at the port that also hampered the activities, the official added.

However, Rail Road, Shasthitala Khajura Bus Stand and the Education Board area are the most affected places, causing severe hardship for residents.

Zillur Rahman Vitu, a resident of Bejpara, said, "The municipality authorities should consult with experts to identify key drainage points and clear them. They must also evict illegal encroachers from the Bhairab river, Mukteshwari river, and Bill Horina."

"Water from Bill Horina naturally flows into the Mukteshwari river, but the riverbed is now silted and encroached by structures. Without restoring rivers and canals, merely cleaning drains will not solve anything," he said.

Another resident, Khalilur Rahman, said, "Some places and roads have been worst-hit due to the poor drainage system. We'll face even greater trouble in future until those are repaired urgently."

Mohammad Sahil Uddin, acting headmaster of Jashore Government Girls' High School, said that his house located between the Pongu Hospital and Kharki areas is inundated. He said, "The road is lower than the nearby drain, so water cannot flow out."

Jashore Municipality's Chief Executive Officer Syed Morad Ali said that drain cleaning efforts recently helped recede water quickly in many places.

"However, some places have been waterlogged due to the poly bags that are clogged the drain outlets. Our cleaning crews are now working to remove these blockages," he added.