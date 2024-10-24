Cyclone 'Dana' approaches, peripheral impact expected in Bangladesh

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal-3

Fishermen attempt to bring their boat back to shore during high tide before Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Bhadrak district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, October 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Cyclone Dana, currently positioned over the northwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to move north-northwest and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast of India between Puri and Sagar Island by midnight, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this afternoon.

The cyclone moved north-northwestwards over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to primarily affect India. Bangladesh will not face a "major impact" from the cyclone, as its current path indicates a landfall in India, BMD said in a special weather bulletin.

However, the peripheral effects of the cyclone may cause flooding in low-lying areas of 14 coastal districts in Bangladesh due to wind-driven surges of 2-3 feet above the normal tide, the bulletin said.

The districts at risk include Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Barguna, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Bhola, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar, it added.

Md Omar Faruq, a meteorologist in BMD said the cyclone, with a radius of 250-400 km, is not expected to significantly affect areas located 300-400 km from its centre.

However, coastal regions may experience gusts, squalls, and dense cloud formation.

As of noon today, Cyclone 'Dana' was located 570 km southwest of Chattogram port, 535 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, and 435 km south-southwest of Mongla and Payra ports.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, is expected in coastal areas, offshore islands, and chars due to the cyclone's outer effects.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal-3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been instructed to remain in shelter until further notice.