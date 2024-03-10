Air pollution
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Mar 10, 2024 10:35 AM
Sun Mar 10, 2024 10:35 AM

Air pollution

Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy’, 4th worst in the world

Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
FILE PHOTO: STAR

Dhaka ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality this morning.

With an AQI score of 190 at 9:30am, Dhaka's air was classified as 'unhealthy', according to the air quality index.

Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi, and Kolkata occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 225, 204, and 190 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Heavy smog over a dock.
Why you should be worried about Dhaka’s air pollution

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

