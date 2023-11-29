Zilla Parishad, Habiganj: Bapa protests move to fell 77 trees

Environment activists submitted a memorandum to Zilla Parishad, Habiganj today, protesting a move to cut down trees within the premises of the district council office.

Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (Bapa) Habiganj unit vice president Tahmina Begum Gini, another vice president freedom fighter Mohammad Ali Momin, general secretary Tofazzal Sohel and executive member Bijan Bihari Das were present on the occasion.

Talking to The Daily Star, Tofazzal Sohel said, "We have come to know that a decision has been taken to cut a total of 77 trees of various species in front of the Habiganj Zilla Parishad and Dak Bungalow premises and Zilla Parishad Auditorium, which surprised… us.

These trees are playing a role in protecting the ecological balance of the town. Besides, countless species of birds take shelter in these trees. In particular, the big trees inside the Zilla Parishad have become a habitat for thousands of snails, sparrows, shaliks, pankauris, cuckoos, and other birds, creating a reservoir of biodiversity and a beautiful environment."

Tahmina Begum Gini said if these trees are felled, the biodiversity will be at risk and a large number of wildlife will lose their shelters.

She demanded that necessary steps be taken to protect these trees which are very important for the environment.

The Parishad's Chief Executive Officer Nurul Islam, who received the memorandum, said with the approval from the Sylhet divisional commissioner and Department of Environment, they invited a tender to cut a total of 77 trees.

Nurul Islam also said, "We will plant the same number of fruit trees at the same places."