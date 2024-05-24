Environment
Timu Hossain
Fri May 24, 2024 12:07 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 12:55 PM

Most Viewed

Environment

Nature quest: Fiddlers by the sea

Timu Hossain
Fri May 24, 2024 12:07 PM Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 12:55 PM
PHOTO: TIMU HOSSAIN

A male fiddler crab flaunting his most prized possession – his one big claw – as he wanders a beach in Teknaf. Found in mangroves, salt marshes and sandy beaches in many regions, including the Indo-Pacific, the fiddler crab is one of the over 100 species that live in both land and sea.

The males only have the one big claw, which they use to woo the females and fight off other dominant males. In fact, the big claw can be regenerated if they are lost in a fight. The females select their male mates according to the size of the big claw and how well they use it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The males use the small claw for feeding and the movement of the smaller claw from the ground to the mouth looks as if the animal were playing the larger claw like a fiddle, thus the name.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘স্বর্ণ আত্মসাৎ’ নিয়ে দ্বন্দ্বের জেরে এমপি আনার খুন

‘পরিকল্পনার অংশ হিসেবে তারা ২৫ এপ্রিল কলকাতায় একটি বাসা ভাড়া নেয়।’

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

এই সরকারের আমলে কোনো নিরীহ লোক হয়রানি-জেল-জুলুমের মুখোমুখি হয়নি: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification