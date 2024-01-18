Mercury below 10C, yet schools stay open in Barishal, Chuadanga

An underprivileged man wraps himself in a blanket to sleep in the open in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi Lake area around 1:00pm yesterday. Biting cold has hit the earnings of the low-income people, especially day labourers. Photo: Prabir Das

The mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in Barisal division and Chuadanga district yesterday, but all the primary and secondary schools there were open despite a government directive.

This forced the students to go to their educational institutions amid the biting cold. However, attendance in many schools was lower than normal.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and the primary and mass education ministry in separate circulars asked the district education officials to keep primary and secondary schools closed if the mercury drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below.

The Daily Star visited four government primary schools and two high schools in Barishal district yesterday. Attendance at two primary schools in Babuganj upazila and a secondary high school in Barishal city was lower than normal.

An assistant teacher of Guakhola Government Primary School in Bakerganj upazila said they had to keep the school open as the senior officials did not instruct them to close.

Students of Udayan Secondary High School, a reputed educational institution in Barisal, were seen holding an assembly on the school ground around 9:00am.

The divisional primary and secondary education office said all primary and high schools and kindergartens in Barishal division were open yesterday.

Bashir Ahmed Hawlader, officer-in-charge of Barishal Met office, said the mercury dropped to 9.7 degrees Celsius in Barisal division at 6:00am yesterday.

He said the temperature fell to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Nilufar Yasmin, deputy director of the Department Of Primary Education in Barisal division, said district education officials make decisions on the operations of schools.

"I didn't know the temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius," she added.

In Chuadanga, the temperature dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius around 9:00am yesterday, said Jaminur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the district Met office.

"Rain is likely in Chuadanga tomorrow [today]," he said.

Many parents expressed dissatisfaction over schools being open amid such a cold weather.

"Children can get cold-related diseases if they go out in such bad weather. What's the problems if schools stay closed for a few days?" said Sumon Islam, a parent.

Chuadanga District Education Officer Ataur Rahman said, "We are yet to get any instructions from the higher authorities regarding the closure of schools. That's why we cannot close."

Tabibur Rahman, district primary education officer, said although the temperature remains low in the morning, it increases as the day progresses.

"The temperature rises above 10 degrees Celsius around noon. That's why we have not taken any decision to close schools," he added.

Meanwhile, Victoria Jibilee Government High School and Chuadanga Government Girls High School in Facebook posts last night said classes will remain suspended today as there is a possibility of rain.

[A correspondent in Chuadanga also contributed to this report]