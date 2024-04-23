Environmentalists to rally against ramp construction in Ctg

Century-old trees at CRB area, the designated site for constructing a new hospital and medical college, are the focus for those protesting the initiative. They are worried that the trees might be felled during construction. Photo: Rajib Raihan

The Sammilito Poribesh Rokkha Andolan in Chattogram is set to rally on April 27 against a ramp construction on the Tigerpass-CRB double-decker road for the elevated expressway.

This decision was announced in a press conference at Chattogram Press Club today.

Ritu Parvee, spokesperson of the alliance, stated, "Tree cutting for development isn't lawful."

"The Chattogram Development Authority announced plans contrary to our demands," she added.

Earlier, plans to fell 46 trees, including century-old rain trees, sparked protests from environmentalists.

The rally will commence at 4:00pm in the Tigerpass area.