Engagement of private sectors necessary in climate finance: Saber

Involvement of private sectors is crucial in climate finance, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today.

He said the private sector is not interested in Climate Adaptation financing. They need to be incentivised and motivated to invest in adaptation activities.

The minister was addressing a session titled, "Ensuring Public and Private Financial Flows Aligned with Environmental Goals to Close the Massive Funding", at the 6th United Nations Environment Conference being held in Kenya's Nairobi.

Saber said the leadership of the government of the world made pledges in the past in which promises were not kept. The environmental goals even become stiffer and the resources we need are going to be far greater. Urgency and delivering of commitment not just signing, pledges and making landmark resolutions but implementing is a must.

The environment minister said Bangladesh formulated a plan for transitioning from vulnerability to resilience and ultimately to prosperity. It requires a significant investment, estimated at nearly $80 billion. Bangladesh, with its abundant offshore wind and nature-based solutions, has outlined a plan for climate finance.

Tareque Muhammad, high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kenya; Md Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, joint secretary of environment ministry; and Md Sabbir Ahmed, third secretary at the Bangladesh High Commission in Kenya were present among the members of Bangladesh delegation.