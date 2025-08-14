Environment
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Thu Aug 14, 2025 10:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 10:52 PM

Environment
Environment

Drive underway in Demra to recover Sada Pathor looted from Bholaganj

Thu Aug 14, 2025 10:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 10:52 PM
Rab claims to have found Bholaganj's white stone stored in seven warehouses
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Thu Aug 14, 2025 10:28 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 10:52 PM
Photo: Collected

A joint operation is underway in Sarulia of Dhaka's Demra to recover a large quantity of white mineral stone allegedly looted from Bholaganj in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila.

The drive is being conducted by Rab-11 Narayanganj unit, the district administration, and the Department of Environment of Dhaka unit.

Sada Pathor: 12,000 cubic ft of looted stones recovered, dumped back

Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, commanding officer of Rab-11, confirmed the information in a press release issued at 9:30pm.

Photo: Collected

According to the statement, nearly two lakh cubic feet of white stone, worth an estimated Tk 200–250 crore, was illegally extracted from the area in recent times. Around six lakh cubic feet of sand, valued at about Tk 240 crore, was also looted.

Sada Pathor: UP chairman arrested over looting stones in Sylhet

The stones were reportedly collected from Doya Bazar, Kolabari, and Bholaganj's No. 10 ghat before being sent to different crusher machines.

Law enforcement agencies have already launched a series of drives to curb illegal extraction. As part of the campaign, the joint team began the operation in Demra this evening to recover both intact and crushed stones.

lawyers clash in high court Bangladesh
HC orders action over Bholaganj stone looting

Officials expect to recover at least 40,000 cubic feet of stone from the spot in Demra.

Photo: Collected

Briefing journalists at the site, Lt Col Sajjad said, "We started intelligence work to find out where the looted stones were being unloaded. Here in Sarulia, we found Bholaganj's white stone stored in several warehouses -- at least in seven of them. On the banks of the Shitalakkhya, stones were being unloaded on one side and crushed on the other, to conceal their origin."

Looting of white stones in Sylhet: ACC launches probe

However, no one involved in the looting or stockpiling of the stones has been arrested so far, he added.

The drive was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Protest in Sylhet against stone theft at Sada Pathor

Sada Pathor stripped bare

