Protest in Sylhet against stone theft at Sada Pathor

Environmental and human rights activists in Sylhet staged a protest today against the large-scale theft of stones from the popular tourist site Sada Pathor.

Witnesses said a human chain was formed this afternoon on the bank of the Surma river near Ali Amjad's Clock Tower in Sylhet city.

The programme was jointly organised by Dhoritry Rokkhay Amra (Dhora) Sylhet chapter, Environment and Heritage Conservation Trust, and Surma River Waterkeeper.

Speakers at the event alleged that vested interest groups, backed by influential political figures, were profiting from the illegal extraction.

Sharif Jamil, central member secretary of Dhora, said small-scale, sustainable stone collection using boats had long been practised, but the use of excavators and suction machines had drastically accelerated extraction.

"The recent looting is an irreparable loss," he said, urging the immediate identification and punishment of those involved.

Surma River Waterkeeper and Dhora Sylhet chapter member secretary Abdul Karim Kim alleged that Sada Pathor has been wiped out under the "tacit shelter" of the administration.

He claimed there were rumours of collusion between influential political figures to facilitate the looting.

The protest was chaired by Dr Mostafa Shahjaman Chowdhury Bahar, convener of Dhora Sylhet chapter, and moderated by Abdul Karim Kim. Sylhet Metropolitan University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Zahirul Haque, architect Jerina Hossain, advocate Sarwar Ahmed Chowdhury Abdal, Prof Dr Nazia Chowdhury, and architect Kaushik Saha were among those who addressed the event.

An overnight joint drive has recovered around 12,000 cubic feet of stones looted from Sylhet's famed Sada Pathor tourist spot and returned them to their original location along the banks of the Dholai River.

Several trucks carrying the stolen stones were also seized.

The operation was conducted shortly after midnight today in the Bholaganj area of Companyganj upazila and other parts of Sylhet city.