Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Thu Aug 14, 2025 02:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 02:41 PM

Sada Pathor: UP chairman arrested over looting stones in Sylhet

Police early today arrested the chairman of Purbo Islumpur Union Parishad in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet, in connection with the large-scale theft of stones from the popular tourist site Sada Pathor.

Alomgir Hossain Alom was arrested around 5:00am, said Uzayer Al Mahmud Adnan, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station.

The arrest is part of an ongoing joint operation by the district administration and law enforcement to recover looted stones from the Dholai riverbank.

The overnight drive, which began shortly after midnight, has already recovered a substantial quantity of stones from various locations across the upazila and intercepted around 70 trucks transporting the stolen material, said Azizunnahar, upazila nirbahi officer of Companiganj.

"More recovered stones are being transported to the site and will be restored accordingly," he added.

The Sada Pathor theft has prompted an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) inquiry, the formation of a district administration probe committee, and the implementation of a five-point plan to protect Sylhet's natural sites.

