Wildlife
Sharif Sarwar
Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:10 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:15 PM

Most Viewed

Wildlife
Nature Quest

Underwater 'night lights'

Sharif Sarwar
Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:10 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:15 PM
Photo: Sharif Sarwar

A mauve stinger lights up the Bay of Bengal in Saint Martin's Island. Just as this underwater photographer was wrapping up his work for the night, he could not but get hypnotised by the bioluminescent creature floating in front of him.

It was a stroke of luck as this flashing glow doesn't last long. Like most bioluminescent creatures, this jellyfish also lights up to deter predators.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Its formal name "Pelagia noctiluca" literally means "night light" in German because of its ability. Found worldwide in tropical and temperate seas, this is the most studied species of jellyfish as its glowing mucous is believed to contain useful proteins.

A mauve jellyfish, covered in stingers, can pack quite the punch in its sting, which, however, is not life threatening.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

উপাচার্যদের এমন দুর্নীতিপ্রবণ মানসের কারণ কী

দেশের সর্বোচ্চ বিদ্যাপীঠগুলো পরিচালনার ক্ষেত্রে উপাচার্যদের এমন দুর্নীতিপ্রবণ মানস ও স্বেচ্ছাচারি মনোভাবের কারণগুলো ঠিক কী কী?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

কর মওকুফের পরিমাণ কমানো হলে আয় বাড়বে ৩০ হাজার কোটি টাকা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification