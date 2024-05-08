So, how many donkeys are there in Bangladesh?

Do you know how many donkeys there are in Bangladesh?

The answer is we don't know the numbers.

However, we do know where the numbers are rising.

In a hoof-stomping revelation, the Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur, celebrates a surge in its donkey population, just in time for World Donkey Day today!

Over the past eight years, the donkey population has seen a steady rise there. According to zoo records, these lovable long-eared creatures' have increased to 14, up from nine in 2015.

That's an addition of six new donkeys trotting around the zoo grounds!

Not just a numerical surge, but a gender-balanced one at that! The female donkey numbers have doubled too, leaping from three in 2015 to a proud six today.

To ensure harmony among the furry residents, the zoo keeps the donkeys in separate sheds, avoiding any potential donkey drama that might arise if they were all housed together.

Mazibur Rahman, the curator of the Bangladesh National Zoo, confirmed the numbers.

However, the Department of Livestock Services admits that there is an absence of information regarding the donkey population across the country.

"We don't know how many donkeys' are there in the country. The majority of donkeys are kept in zoos. No survey has been done by the department to determine their numbers," Pallab Kumer Dutta, deputy director (admin) of Department of Livestock Services, told The Daily Star.

Moizur Rahman, professor of Veterinary & Animal Sciences department at Rajshahi University, said donkeys used play a vital role in goods transportation in the past.

Professor Rahman said a donkey census is needed to determine their numbers.

So, as we celebrate World Donkey Day, here's to the donkeys of Bangladesh, may their brays be heard far and wide!