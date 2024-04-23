Elephant found dead near Gazipur’s Bhawal National Park

An elephant was found dead at Bhawal National Park area at Gazipur's Rajendrapur this afternoon.

Forest officials recovered the animal's body from beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near the second gate of the national park, our local correspondent reports.

Rafiqul Islam, assistant conservator of forests in Gazipur's Forest Department, said, "I have sent a vet doctor for the animal's autopsy."

Details will be known after the examination, he added.

Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Rubia Islam said, "The park officials in the morning saw the body lying on the side of the highway and informed us. The matter was immediately reported to the higher officials."

Police were also informed, he added.