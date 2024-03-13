Energy
Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 13, 2024 06:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 07:10 PM

Most Viewed

Energy

Ramadan: CNG filling stations to remain closed 4-10pm

Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 13, 2024 06:09 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 07:10 PM
Representational image. File photo

CNG filling stations across the country will remain closed from 4:00pm to 10:00pm every day during Ramadan, instead of 5:00pm-10:00pm.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said this while talking to reporters after a meeting over gas supply at Bidyut Bhaban in Dhaka today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

CNG filling stations will remain shut for six hours instead of five hours to keep the gas supply normal, he said. However, the gas stations will remain open 24 hours from April 7 to 18 centring Eid-ul-Fitr.

The ministry has also decided that the schedule of irrigation will be from 12:00am to 6:00am every day.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পণ্য পেয়ে খুশি, দীর্ঘ অপেক্ষায় বিরক্ত

মৎস্য ও প্রাণিসম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়ের ভ্রাম্যমাণ বিক্রি

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সোমালি দস্যুদের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ হয়নি, সেকেন্ড পার্টির মাধ্যমে চেষ্টা চলছে’

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification