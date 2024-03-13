Ramadan: CNG filling stations to remain closed 4-10pm

CNG filling stations across the country will remain closed from 4:00pm to 10:00pm every day during Ramadan, instead of 5:00pm-10:00pm.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said this while talking to reporters after a meeting over gas supply at Bidyut Bhaban in Dhaka today.

CNG filling stations will remain shut for six hours instead of five hours to keep the gas supply normal, he said. However, the gas stations will remain open 24 hours from April 7 to 18 centring Eid-ul-Fitr.

The ministry has also decided that the schedule of irrigation will be from 12:00am to 6:00am every day.