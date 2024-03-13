Residents facing low gas pressure can switch to LPG: Nasrul

Dhaka residents who are facing low or no gas supply can use LPG as an alternative, said State Minister of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

He said this in response to a question from reporters after a meeting on gas supply in Bidyut Bhaban today.

He said the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) is currently under maintenance and unlikely to be fixed before March 30.

"Our internal gas production has decreased to some extent. Overall, we hope to supply uninterrupted electricity. However, there might be occasional power outages during Ramadan," he added.

Asked, he said, "Residential areas where there is a shortage of gas … the residents can use LPG as an alternative. No decision has been made to stop gas supply to any industry."