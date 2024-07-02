Persistent rain boosts power production at Kaptai power plant

The Kaptai Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) is generating more power due to rising water levels following persistent rain over the last several days.

ATM Abduzzaher, managing director of the KHPP, said four out of five units generated a total of 164 megawatts of electricity from last night up until 11:00am today.

Units 1 and 2 generated 42 megawatts each. Units 4 and 5 each generated 40 megawatts, he added.

Currently, unit 3 is not in operation, he said.

This is the highest production of the power plant this year, he said.

He also mentioned the possibility of further increasing power production if the water level continues to rise.

It is noteworthy that KHPP, the country's only hydroelectric power plant, has a total power generation capacity of 230-240 megawatts from its five units.