HC orders to remove dams across Nabaganga river

The High Court today ordered the authorities concerned to remove earthen embankments made across the river Nabaganga in Jhenaidah and conduct boundary survey and prepare a list of people occupying the river land.

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed in public interest.

Rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ, referring to newspaper reports, saying that fish farming is taking place in as many as seven points of the river, building earthen embankments within 2.5km area.

Senior jurist Advocate Manjil Murshid, who moved the plea for HRPB, said the court asked Jhenaidah deputy commissioner to submit the list of river land grabbers within 60 days.