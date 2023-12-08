Climate Change: ‘Over 130m at risk in Bangladesh’

A workshop organised by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) in Rangpur highlighted the alarming impact of climate change on public health and the economy in Bangladesh.

According to the recently published "Country Climate and Development 2022" report by the World Bank, climate change is projected to displace nearly 130 million people, exacerbating public health risks and demanding an additional investment of US $12.5 billion.

The report reveals that a 4 percent increase in precipitation could elevate sea levels by 27 centimetres, leading to extensive coastal flooding and resulting in a substantial loss of property amounting to US $3 billion.

Experts at the workshop emphasised the urgent need for proactive measures to address climate-induced health risks, implement effective legal frameworks, build environmentally sustainable infrastructure, and plan for resilient development.

As climate change poses a growing threat to both global and national perspectives, workshops and initiatives like these serve as crucial platforms for stakeholders to collaborate in finding effective solutions to mitigate the adverse effects and secure a sustainable future, said speakers

Professor Touhin Wadud, head of the Bangla department at Begum Rokeya University; Dr Wazed Ali, civil surgeon of Rangpur; Pankaj Kumar Saha, executive engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering; and Bijon Kumar Roy, assistant director of the district Department of Environment, spoke at the event.