Swelling rivers worsen flood victims’ plight

The ongoing flood situation in Tangail has continued to worsen as water levels of all main rivers in the district – Jamuna, Dhaleshwari and Jhenai – as well of their tributaries, rose further in 24 hours till this morning.

Numerous houses, schools, markets, other structures, and vast stretches of croplands are submerged under floodwaters in the affected areas.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board in Tangail, water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin was 24cm above danger level at 9:00am today, while Jhenai and Dhaleshwari were flowing 92cm and 24cm above the danger level at the time.

Major tributaries including Fatikjani and Bangshi rivers also saw rise in water levels.

Many flood victims have been reeling from food and water crisis due to inadequate relief assistance, while those engaged in animal husbandry grappled with an acute crisis of fodder for the animals.

A flood-affected school in Bhuapur upazila. Photo: Star

The floodwaters damaged numerous rural roads in different areas, disrupting communication.

"No relief has been distributed to the flood-affected people of Koshtapara, Bhalkutia, Khanur Bari, and Sthalkasi areas so far," said Rafiqul Islam, a local leader of ruling Awami League in Govindasi union under Bhuanpur upazila.

"Around 43,000 people in low-lying areas under six upazilas in the district have been affected by flood. Relief materials, including dry food, are being distributed in those areas," said Fahim Ahmed, assistant commissioner (land) in Tangail.

Moreover, eight tonnes of rice were sent to the upazilas for distribution, he added.

Meanwhile, teaching activities are suspended at 31 schools in Sadar and 12 schools in Bhuanpur upazilas as floodwaters entered the schools and inundated the classrooms, said Subrata Kumar Banik, district primary education officer in Tangail.

"The schools have not been closed, and teachers are going to their respective institutions. However, students are not being able to attend classes in the present circumstances, so teaching activities are halted," he added.