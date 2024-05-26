Over 100 families at risk as Jamuna erosion worsens in Pabna

A decade ago, an entire village in Natun Varenga union under Pabna's Bera upazila went underneath the Jamuna river.

Displaced and homeless, the villagers sought refuge near the Mujib Bandh, a flood protection embankment. Roughly a kilometer away from the water's edge, they began anew.

Brick by brick, they rebuilt their lives, resurrecting their village from the ashes. They named the settlement Moricha -- after the name of the village that was swept away.

However, after a decade later, the community is under the threat of losing everything to the river yet again.

The spectre of another exodus looms large, shattering the fragile peace they've managed to establish.

Over the last couple of weeks, erosion has taken a severe turn, devouring the banks just ahead of the monsoon. Locals fear the erosion may turn worse in the monsoon.

"The present situation brings back horrors from a decade back, when I lost all my lands and homestead to the river, when it engulfed Moricha village entirely," said Md Lutfor Rahman.

Md Alamgir Hossain from Leulai Ghat area, said, "As water level of Jamuna has swelled up in the last two weeks, it started devouring vast swathes of croplands in Moricha (new) and Leulai villages on the river banks. At least one kilometre stretch of the river bank has already been eroded."

Md Abu Daud, chairman of Natun Varenga union parishad, said, "Over a hundred families, as well as Leulai graveyard and other establishments are under threat."

"We have already informed Bangladesh Water Development Board," he added.

Contacted, Amitav Chowdhury, executive engineer of BWDB in Bera upazila, said experts have already visited the affected areas. "Preparation is on to launch protection work in the affected areas soon," he added.