Earthquake panic: DU student injured after jumping off hall building

A student of Dhaka University was injured after jumping from a hall building being panicked after a 5.6 tremor jolted the country this morning.

Minhazur Rahman, a student of Islamic History and Culture Department, was now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, our DU correspondent reports quoting students.

Minhazur jumped off the window of room number 233 of that hall Masterda Surja Sen in fear during the earthquake around 9:35am.

Later, he was taken to the DMCH with leg injuries.

Talking to reporters at the hospital bed, Minhazur said "I was asleep in my room. I woke up during the earthquake and felt shaking. Being panicked, I jumped out of the window."

Photo: Collected

Besides, many students in various residential halls of the university rushed to escape the hall building during and after the earthquake, students said.

The cement plaster from the ceiling of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall building fell and the glass of the reading room of the same dormitory was also broken at that time, they added.