Tidal surges damage 955 houses in Patuakhali

Monir Sardar, 45, a fisherman from Char Montaz union under Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila, and his four family members became homeless overnight as strong winds and tidal surges caused by a low-pressure system battered the coastline recently.

Since then, Monir has been living with his family in a makeshift shanty near the sluice gate area. "We live hand-to-mouth by fishing in the sea. All we had was the house, and now it is gone. I have no means to build a new house. We need the government's support badly," he told this correspondent.

Monir is not alone. Many people in the upazila are facing similar plight after at least 60 houses were damaged and over 10,000 people were waterlogged following heavy rains and flooding. Many still remain confined to their homes as water has yet to fully recede in the low-lying areas.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

Across Patuakhali, at least 955 houses were damaged -- including 460 in Kalapara, 300 in Dumki, 270 in Patuakhali Sadar, 105 in Bauphal, 60 in Rangabali, 56 in Galachipa, 20 in Mirzaganj, and 15 in Dashmina upazilas -- leaving hundreds of people homeless.

"Only a skeletal frame of my house now remains that is unfit to live in. Wind blew off the tin walls and roof, and tidal surge washed away the floor. I can't afford repairs without assistance," said Abbas Hawlader, 50, another fisherman from Char Montaz.

Omar Sani of Madhya Chalitabunia village said the nearby embankment collapsed due to the tidal surge, causing inundation across the village. "My home was partially damaged. For us, surviving here along the coast is a lifelong battle," he added.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

Md Iqbal Hasan, upazila nirbahi officer of Rangabali, said relief efforts are underway. "We are preparing a list of the affected residents. Rehabilitation will begin once damage assessments are complete."

Md Delwar Hossain, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Patuakhali, said it will take a few more days to complete damage assessments.

"So far, 109 tonnes of rice have been allocated for distribution among victims across the district. Each upazila has also received nine lakh takas for purchasing corrugated tin for rebuilding damaged homes," he added.