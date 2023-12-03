PM receives Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud today handed over the Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gono Bhaban this morning.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsansul Karim confirmed the matter to BSS.

Earlier, Hasan Mahmud received the award on behalf of Hasina.

The award was conferred to the PM acknowledging her voice of leadership in championing the climate actions and a lead global advocate for vulnerable communities.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility, supported by IOM and the UN system conferred the Award during a high-level panel on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai on December 1.

During COP27, the award was given to five African Heads of State and Government as Climate Mobility Champion Leaders.