Zendaya's casting as 'Cleopatra' sparks controversy

Sony Pictures is planning a biopic on "Cleopatra", the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt. However, controversy emerged around the rumoured casting of the film.

According to sources, Denis Villeneuve's next project will be based on the biography "Cleopatra: A Life" by Stacy Schiff. The Canadian director will start working on it following the release of "Dune: Part II".

Zendaya, famous for her role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home", is set to portray the iconic queen on the silver screen. The actress has officially accepted the role. Timothee Chalamet is being considered for Octavius, and Daniel Craig is in talks for the role of Caesar.

The Internet however has erupted with mixed reactions. Social media is buzzing with support and criticism for Zendaya being cast as the queen. While some are thrilled to see her ascend to the throne, others are voicing concerns about Hollywood's casting decisions, urging for more accuracy in portraying titular roles.

"Why does Hollywood insist on casting anyone but Greek actors for Cleopatra movies?" questioned a user on social media.

Another X user in the comments emphasised, "Cleopatra was Greek."

A user highlighted that the actress "bears no resemblance to Elizabeth Taylor," known for her role in the 1963 epic.

"Cleopatra was Greek, not African. How about a 'Shaka Zulu' movie with a blonde-haired White actor playing him? Let's avoid misrepresenting historical figures," expressed another user.

However, it's worth noting that not all casting decisions have faced criticism.

An X user expressed genuine excitement about Daniel Craig portraying Caesar, stating, "I can envision Daniel Craig in the uniform with the Caesar cut, and it's practically perfect..."

Another user chimed in, agreeing that it's a "great casting choice for Caesar."