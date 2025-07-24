Hans Zimmer to compose alongside Labrinth for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has joined the third season of HBO's acclaimed drama series "Euphoria", alongside returning composer Labrinth.

"It's an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," said Zimmer in a statement. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music."

Labrinth, who composed the scores for the show's first two seasons, shared, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Zimmer is widely recognised for his work in films such as "Interstellar", "The Lion King", "Gladiator", and "Inception". His recent projects include "Dune", "Dune: Part Two", and "F1: The Movie".

Labrinth's previous work on "Euphoria" includes composing its original score and collaborating with Zendaya on songs like "All for Us" and "I'm Tired".

Series creator Sam Levinson said, "It's a true honour to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of 'Interstellar' and 'True Romance'. So he's been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning. I'm really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights."

Production on the long-delayed third season began earlier this year. Most of the principal cast will return, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike. New cast members include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten.

"Euphoria" Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026.