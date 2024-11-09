Zendaya and Anne Hathaway cast in Christopher Nolan’s next

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are officially on board for Christopher Nolan's next big project under the banner of Universal, joining a stellar cast that already includes Tom Holland and Matt Damon.

Nolan, known for his blockbuster films, will write and direct this new movie, set to premiere in theatres and on Imax on July 17, 2026.

According to Deadline, the two actresses are set to join the previously announced lineup, which includes Matt Damon and Tom Holland. While details of the project remain tightly guarded, sources reveal to The Hollywood Reporter that the story will take place in a historical setting rather than the present day.

For Hathaway, this marks a reunion with Nolan, with whom she has previously worked on two major projects: 2014's "Interstellar" and 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises."

Earlier this year, Hathaway shared her gratitude for the director, crediting him with revitalising her career during a difficult period. After winning her Oscar for "Les Misérables," Hathaway faced intense online backlash, which led many to avoid casting her.

"A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," Hathaway revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of… My career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me."

Beyond this new Nolan project, Hathaway has a full schedule of upcoming films, including James Gray's "Paper Tiger" with Adam Driver and Jeremy Strong, "Flowervale Street" directed by David Robert Mitchell, and "Mother Mary" opposite Michaela Coel. She's also set to return for Disney's much-anticipated "Princess Diaries 3".

Zendaya, who starred in two of this year's biggest hits—"Challengers" and "Dune: Part Two"—is also keeping busy. She will appear next alongside Robert Pattinson in "The Drama".

Zendaya and real-life partner Tom Holland have worked together on multiple "Spider-Man" films, and Holland is confirmed to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming fourth movie of the franchise. However, it's unclear if Zendaya's MJ will return.