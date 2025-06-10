Zahid Hasan hospitalised with pneumonia
Renowned actor Zahid Hasan has been hospitalised in Dhaka after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday, the day before Eid-ul-Azha.
Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Zahid Hasan shared an update on his health- "I'm still in the hospital. Doctors have advised me to stay a few more days. I'm feeling a bit better than before." He also said, "Please keep me in your prayers so I may recover fully. I need everyone's love and prayers. Allah is merciful—He will surely grant His blessings."
"I had been suffering from a high fever for two days before Eid," said Zahid Hasan. "Eventually, I had to be hospitalised. I was tested for both dengue and COVID-19, but thankfully, the results came back negative."
Zahid Hasan's wife, actress and dancer Sadia Islam Mou, also requested well-wishers to pray for his swift recovery.
Directed by Tanim Noor, Zahid Hasan starrer "Utshob" was releaesd during Eid-ul-Azha. The film is receiving positive response from the audiences. Zahid Hasan was also seen in Raihan Rafi's "Amalnama", where he was seen playing as a police officer.
