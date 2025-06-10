TV & Film
Zahid Hasan hospitalised with pneumonia

Zahid Hasan hospitalized with pneumonia
Photo: Collected

Renowned actor Zahid Hasan has been hospitalised in Dhaka after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday, the day before Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Zahid Hasan shared an update on his health- "I'm still in the hospital. Doctors have advised me to stay a few more days. I'm feeling a bit better than before." He also said, "Please keep me in your prayers so I may recover fully. I need everyone's love and prayers. Allah is merciful—He will surely grant His blessings."

"I had been suffering from a high fever for two days before Eid," said Zahid Hasan. "Eventually, I had to be hospitalised. I was tested for both dengue and COVID-19, but thankfully, the results came back negative."

Zahid Hasan's wife, actress and dancer Sadia Islam Mou, also requested well-wishers to pray for his swift recovery.

Sarika finds respite beyond the spotlight

Directed by Tanim Noor, Zahid Hasan starrer "Utshob" was releaesd during Eid-ul-Azha. The film is receiving positive response from the audiences. Zahid Hasan was also seen in Raihan Rafi's "Amalnama", where he was seen playing as a police officer. 

 

 

Zahid Hasanhospitalisedpneumonia
