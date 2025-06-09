Sarika finds respite beyond the spotlight

After her "Gulmohor" dream came true, Sarika Sabah is now preparing for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. She is set to embrace the joy of togetherness by celebrating the occasion with her family.

"Eid has always been family-oriented to me, whether we celebrate in Rangpur or Dhaka. The perks of being part of a joint family have always been a blessing," she said.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Choosing to stay away from the spotlight for the time being, the actress enjoys spending quality time at home, sharing laughter, traditional meals, and heartfelt moments with loved ones. The actress, known for her graceful on-screen presence, kept it simple this year, proving once again that Eid is best celebrated with those who matter most.

Reminiscing about her past Eid celebrations, she shared, "My cousins and I would wait on the other side of the road just to see who was bringing which sacrificial animals — especially since we were concerned about the colours," she smiled. "Although we miss those times, we unite on festive occasions and still manage to create great memories on every special occasion."

Photo: Collected

This year, Sarika is likely to celebrate the occasion in Dhaka with her family. "Usually in the morning, we wait for the formalities to be done, and then the cooking begins. My mother and aunts join hands to prepare the main dishes, while we cousins gang up to make delicious desserts," she shared.

Photo: Collected

Among all the dishes, she especially looks forward to jhura mangsho (dried beef), which takes three to five days to prepare. "We eat that dish with polao or paratha, and it is one of my favourites. I particularly look forward to eating it during Eid, as the taste combines with the essence of the festival."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Adding to her usual activities, Sarika also mentioned how she likes to dress up during Eid. "Since it's summertime, my preferred fabric is always cotton. As artistes, we always have to wear heavy make-up during our shoots, so in my free time, I prefer to stay without any make-up. However, since it's a festive occasion, I wear light make-up and jewellery."

As for the spirit of sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha, Sarika's message to her fans, followers and well-wishers is to remain kind towards others. "The moral teaching behind this event is to learn how to sacrifice something you admire or love the most. Therefore, I would request everyone to remain calm and be kind to others. Let's not harm anyone, and be there for those who cannot afford to buy any meat—let's share from our portion as a token of love," she concluded.