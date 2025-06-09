Rehan ponders on the joy of simple celebrations

One of the most promising rising stars of contemporary times, Farrukh Ahmed Rehan is all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in the warmth of his family home in Tangail. Known for his dedication and work ethic, the actor is currently wrapping up all his ongoing projects—including television fictions and fashion shoots—well ahead of the festivities, so he can fully immerse himself in quality time with his loved ones.

"Eid has always been a time for family," Rehan shared. "I make it a point to keep my schedule clear during this period so I can be completely present with them. Whether it's helping with the arrangements at home or simply enjoying time together, these moments are really special to me."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When asked about visiting the cattle markets—a quintessential part of the Eid-ul-Azha tradition—the actor chuckled. "That part is usually handled by my father and elder brother. I've never been fond of crowds, so I tend to avoid going myself. But I do enjoy hearing all about their adventures when they return."

This Eid, the actor will be lighting up the small screen with multiple television fictions, including projects directed by Zahid Pritom, Rafat Mozumder Rinku, and Tareq Rahman, among others. He will be seen sharing the screen with popular actresses like Tanjin Tisha and Tangia Zaman Methila, promising an exciting festive line-up for his fans.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"With Eid just around the corner, we're slowly wrapping up all the shoots," Rehan shared. "Once everything's done, I'll head home to be with my family."

When asked what he looks forward to most during Eid, Rehan didn't hesitate. "It's the family gatherings and, of course, my mother's cooking," he smiled. "I'm a huge fan of her recipes. Whatever she cooks feels magical—those special dishes bring me so much joy."

Photo: Collected

For Rehan, Eid isn't about extravagance but comfort. He prefers a quiet, cosy celebration at home. "I like to spend the day unwinding—catching up on the new releases, whether they're on television or OTT platforms. It's one of the few times we truly get to rest, and I try to make the most of it. That time helps me recharge for the busy days ahead."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

In the days leading up to Eid, Farrukh Ahmed Rehan indulges in a bit of festive shopping—a mix of browsing physical outlets and scrolling through online stores. True to his simplicity, he prefers the old-school charm of cash payments and cash-on-delivery methods, keeping his purchases fuss-free and personal.

As the conversation turned to his fans, Rehan's tone grew warm and heartfelt. "I've always felt incredibly blessed," he shared. "From the very beginning of my journey, the audience has stood by me with unwavering support, love, and appreciation. In this short span of my career, the way people have valued and embraced me—I carry that gratitude with me every single day."