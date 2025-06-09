Heme’s stay-at-home Eid

For Jannatul Sumaiya Heme, this Eid-ul-Azha will be a calm and cozy affair — a rare chance to slow down and spend time with loved ones in between a packed schedule of drama shoots.

"This year, I don't really have big plans," Heme says candidly. "I think I'll just stay at home with my family. If there are any invitations, I might go. But mostly, I want to rest and enjoy the time at home."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"During Eid, I always try to get as much rest as possible," she adds. "Because once the holiday ends, it's right back to shooting. So, I enjoy this time with food and family."

Although Eid once meant excitement over new clothes, things have shifted since she entered the world of acting.

Photo: Collected

"When I was younger, I used to get so excited about buying new Eid outfits," she recalls. "But now, because I buy clothes regularly for shoots, I don't feel that same excitement. Most of the time, I just wear something I already bought for work. Whenever I like something online, I just buy it instantly. Online shopping makes it easy, especially with card payments."

Heme won't be absent from screens this Eid. Audiences can expect to see her in several emotionally rich and thought-provoking dramas.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"I'll be in quite a few dramas this Eid, but I can't reveal the names yet — they often get changed before airing," she explains. "This time, I'm leaning more toward serious stories — ones that reflect the struggles and realities of middle- and lower-income families."

She also teases a few standout collaborations and themes:"I've worked in rural settings, including projects with Niloy bhaiya and Mosharraf Karim bhaiya. One of the most interesting concepts I've worked on this Eid is by Mohin Khan. I believe audiences will really connect with it."

Photo: Collected

Like many others, Heme had high hopes of watching a Bangla film in theaters during Eid-ul-Fitr — but it didn't quite go to plan.

"I wanted to see a local movie last Eid, but the tickets were all sold out. I ended up watching a foreign film instead," she says. "There's so much hype around Bangla films right now — hopefully this Eid, I'll be able to get tickets!"

Childhood memories still bring a nostalgic smile to her face — especially the excitement of getting salami and sharing sweet dishes with neighbors.

"I used to love receiving salami — now, I'm the one giving it to my younger cousins," she laughs. "Back then, I'd wake up early, wear new clothes, and rush to the neighbors' houses for shemai. Now, as an actress, I hardly get time for sweets — I have to stay health-conscious."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When it comes to the sacrificial animal, her family follows a more traditional route.

"We usually get our cow from the village, and it's all paid in cash. I wish gorur haat's had a card system — that would make things easier. I've never been to one myself; I'm terrified of cows!"

Despite the quiet Eid she has planned, Heme's heart is full of gratitude — especially for her fans.

"I'm truly overwhelmed by the love and appreciation I've received," she says. "Last Eid, my Ityadi song was so well-received. I was shocked to hear that 109 of my Eid dramas had crossed at least 1 crore views each. I'm really grateful for that."