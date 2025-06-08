It’s all about family for Sumi

For Shahnaz Sumi, Eid-ul-Azha has been just another day-- Each year unfolds in its own unique way, bringing fresh surprises and heartwarming moments that make the festival deeply meaningful for her.

"I often picture how Eid will turn out, but every year it unfolds differently," Shahnaz shares. "There's always an element of surprise, and over time, I've come to cherish that unpredictability."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Shahnaz's home is a bustling joint family household where Eid preparations began at dawn.

"My Eid routine is all about eating, sleeping, and talking with everyone," she says with a warm smile. "We'd share stories—some old, some new—until our sides ached with laughter."

Photo: Collected

By mid-afternoon, the entire family would gather in the living room to choose a film.

"No matter how busy we were, we never missed that shared moment of entertainment. I usually pay with my card for all my favorite streaming platforms—like Hoichoi, Chorki, and Netflix. It makes life easier," she adds. "Eid just doesn't feel complete without it."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Shahnaz also recalls a childhood memory that left a lasting impression — one that still shapes how she experiences Eid-ul-Azha.

"When I was in Class 1, we visited our village for Eid. A cow without a rope suddenly ran after me. I was tiny, and the cow seemed enormous. It chased me across two fields while my family screamed from the distance, afraid I'd get hurt. Ever since then, I've had a fear of cows. Even now, I keep my distance — even if it's just seeing a photo on WhatsApp!"

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Shahnaz's love for Eid food knows no bounds. "There's nothing like the flavour of freshly cut meat cooked with care," she enthuses. "My mother and aunts—who are phenomenal cooks—all come together, and the kitchen transforms into a symphony of aromas. And my mother's payesh is really delicious. I think about it all year long."

Choosing the right animal is a responsibility Shahnaz's nana bhai takes very seriously. He makes the journey to the gorur haat—the cattle market—each year, for which he unfortunately has to go there with a lot of cash which is a huge hassle.

As Eid-ul-Azha once again approaches, Shahnaz Sumi offers her fans a message that goes beyond the festive meals and family gatherings.

"I hope everyone stays happy and healthy," she says. "Eid isn't just about the sacrifice of an animal—it's also an opportunity to sacrifice our worst habits. Let's choose kindness over anger, gratitude over resentment, and positivity over doubt."