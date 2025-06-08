Priom avoids extravagance on the festival of sacrifice

In the lead-up to Eid-ul-Azha, actress Nishat Priom surprised her fans with a thoughtful pre-Eid gift—her web series "Fyakra", which premiered in early May. "This web series is very special to me," she shared warmly, "and so far, the response has been great!"

As the festive season arrives, Priom, like many others, reflects on the bittersweet essence of Eid—the joy wrapped in family rituals, coloured with memories of loved ones no longer around.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"For us, the festive spirit would truly begin the moment the sacrificial animal arrived," she recalled fondly. "It was a source of excitement for us siblings, something that really marked the beginning of Eid." But over the years, that enthusiasm has been tinged with sorrow. "It's been a decade since my father passed, and even though we continue to celebrate, there's always a hollow space, a gap that never quite gets filled."

For Priom, Eid now begins with a quiet, personal ritual. "My first task on Eid morning is to visit my father's grave. Only then do the day's activities unfold, according to our family customs."

Photo: Collected

Among those duties is one tradition she proudly upholds—cooking. "I've taken on the responsibility of preparing the Eid meals, and that's been the case for years now," she said. From rezala to kolija bhuna, spicy curries to sweet desserts, Priom takes charge of it all. "The day gets very busy in the kitchen, but I enjoy it." She added with a laugh, "I love eating beef—I really do! And during Eid, it gets difficult to control myself. But festivals like these come only once or twice a year, so I let myself enjoy it."

Photo: Collected

Born and raised in Dhaka, Priom has always celebrated Eid in the city.

What makes the actress comfortable wearing during the occasion, or how does she get ready for the hangouts? —She said, "During the day, I prefer wearing cotton or linen fabrics with light makeup—something comfortable because of the summer heat. At night, if I'm going out with friends, I might opt for something a bit more synthetic or glamorous," she said. "I like keeping it simple. I'd even happily wear a cotton saree."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When it comes to shopping, she's a mix of old-school and modern. "I prefer paying in cash, but I do use digital payments occasionally when shopping online."

Despite being deeply involved in the celebrations, there's one part she avoids. "I've never been to a cattle market. I'm genuinely scared," she admitted. "It's a ritual, yes, but I feel a bit low about it. You do form a bond with the animal—it's natural."

Looking beyond the personal, Priom had a heartfelt message to share. "We should avoid extravagance. Whether it's buying the animal or sharing pictures, let's not do anything for show. Our actions should come from a genuine place and within our means."

She also stressed the importance of distribution and dignity. "Those of us who can afford to eat meat should remember those who can't. Let's ensure we distribute fairly. And if possible, we can also gift a few cooking ingredients along with the meat. A little extra effort goes a long way—even a small amount of money can help someone."

Her final word? "Maintaining hygiene is essential. The roads become so dirty during Eid. Let's dispose of waste in designated areas as per the city corporation rules. That's also part of our responsibility."