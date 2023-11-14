Who is following Tasnia Farin?

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

One phone call followed by a shot of a distressed Bijoya (Tasnia Farin) and a stalker creeping in to prey on her. What can a father do to save his daughter who lives far away from him? Will Bijoy be able to escape from this situation? 

Yesterday, Binge released the teaser of Shihab Shaheen's upcoming web-film "Baba Someone's Following Me" which is based on a true incident. The teaser has already piqued the interest of the audience as they are curious to know why this mysterious man is following Bijoya. 

In the teaser, we can see Bijoya calling her father (Shahiduzzamn Selim) late at night sounding distressed. He rushes through the streets in the dark, encountering a perilous situation. The mystery deepens as the audience wonders why Bijoya refrained from contacting her father for a month and why she's being pursued. Answers to these questions and more await as the content arrives soon on the streaming platform.

Apart from Tasnia Farin and Shahiduzzamn Selim, the web-film also stars an ensemble star cast including Irfan Sajjad, Shohel Rana, Ashraful Ashish, John Cross (Australian), Ihtisham Ahmed, Alamgir Hossen, Shawon Khan Arko, Sajid Mohammod and Manik, amongst others. 

Tasnia FarinShihab ShaheenBaba Someone Following Me
