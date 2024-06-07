‘White Collar’: Reboot underway with original cast, late Willie Garson to be honoured

Jeff Eastin, the creator of "White Collar", shared exciting news at Variety's TV Fest on Thursday that the popular police procedural is set to return with new episodes. After years of its initial conclusion, fans can eagerly anticipate the show's revival.

"We're planning a reboot. I'm currently writing the script," Jeff Eastin announced during a panel with stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffany Thiessen. Bomer confirmed his participation enthusiastically, stating, "I'm in!" while DeKay and Thiessen also jumped on board.

"It's a fantastic script that addresses all the questions fans might have," DeKay commented. "It also serves as a great introduction for newcomers to the show and the blade is keen on both sides."

Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in "White Collar" and sadly passed away in 2021, will be honoured in the upcoming reboot. "It honours Willie in a profound way," DeKay mentioned. Thiessen added, "The tribute is handled with compassion and warmth. After finishing the script, I told Jeff I was beyond excited and moved to tears—for all the good reasons. He captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters, and the love beautifully in this reboot."

Although it's not officially confirmed, the reboot is likely to be available on Hulu. "White Collar" first aired on USA Network, which is owned by NBCUniversal; however, the production was managed by Fox Television Studios, meaning Disney now owns the rights. During the panel, DeKay remarked, "The aim is for it to be on a particular streaming platform."

Eastin withheld specific plot details, however, explained that he deliberately left the show's ending open-ended in 2014. The recent rise in popularity of procedurals on Netflix made revisiting "White Collar" a more feasible idea.

"If you watch the finale, with Neal (Bomer) walking in Paris, that was always the plan," Eastin remarked. "I intentionally left it open-ended, and over the years, it seemed like a long shot. But thanks to 'Suits' for kicking off this streaming trend. They did exceptionally well and drew viewers to 'White Collar' on Netflix, which is now shooting for the stars. Due to this renewed interest, we thought, 'Why not do another one?'"