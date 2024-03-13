Waheeda Rehman donates personal film memorabilia to Film Heritage Foundation

Renowned Indian actress Waheeda Rehman, recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinematic honour, has made a significant contribution to preserving the heritage of Indian cinema. The 86-year-old icon, celebrated for her stellar performances in timeless classics, has generously donated her personal memorabilia to the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

Waheeda's illustrious career has seen her collaborate with legendary filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray, Basu Bhattacharya, and Yash Chopra, delivering memorable performances in iconic films like "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam".

The donated items encompass a range of artefacts, including the saree worn by Waheeda to the premiere of "CID" in 1956, photo albums, and lobby cards from various landmark films. Sohail Rekhi and Kashvi Rekhi, the artiste's son and daughter, facilitated and supported the donation process.

Expressing her sentiment behind the gesture, Waheeda remarked, "I'm giving all this to the Film Heritage Foundation, because these are very important memories that need to be preserved. People who are interested in learning about films and the history of Indian cinema can look back at this valuable memorabilia that is preserved at the FHF archive. I hope you all do it and will enjoy seeing all these albums".

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director of FHF, shared his emotional response to receiving the actress's cherished memorabilia, emphasising its significance in preserving the cinematic legacy for future generations. He reflected on the poignant journey through Waheeda's photo albums, underlining her enduring grace and contribution to Indian cinema over six decades.

In a related development, the BBC Archives received a substantial addition of 1,000 radio plays from the Radio Circle, a community of radio enthusiasts and collectors. These recordings, comprising reels and home recordings contributed by the public, will be featured across BBC Radio channels, showcasing a diverse array of productions, including the historic stereo broadcast of "Macbeth" from 1971 and adaptations of literary works by renowned authors.

The commemorative season on BBC Radio will also spotlight plays by Harold Pinter and Dennis Potter, offering listeners a rare opportunity to revisit these seminal works from the early 1980s.