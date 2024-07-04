Vivek Oberoi claims being a victim of film industry lobbying

Vivek Oberoi, renowned for his roles in films like the "Masti" franchise, "Saathiya", "Shootout at Lokhandwala", and "Omkara", has recently shared insights into the challenges he faced in the film industry. Despite his successful movies, Oberoi claims he was a victim of the lobbying culture prevalent in Bollywood.

In a candid interview with India News, Oberoi revealed, "I have been involved in other businesses for a while now. There was a phase in my life where my movies were hits, and my performances were appreciated. Yet, for other reasons, I wasn't getting any roles at all."

He continued, "When you become a victim of a system and lobby, you are left with two options: either get depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny. I chose the latter path and ended up starting several businesses."

Oberoi's career took a significant turn following a public feud with Salman Khan in 2003, where Oberoi accused Khan of threatening him. The fallout from this conflict, he implies, had a detrimental effect on his career. Katrina Kaif also indicated at the time that she would not work with Oberoi, adding to his professional challenges.

When asked about Katrina's stance, Oberoi responded to Bollywood Hungama, "If the lady doesn't want to work with me, it's her prerogative. Personally, I don't look at my work in such a microscopic way. I'd work with anyone that the script requires me to. I'd never let personal biases rule my judgment. Anyway, I'd rather not focus on the negativity."

Despite these setbacks, Oberoi continues to thrive with several projects in the pipeline. One of the most anticipated is the fourth instalment of the popular "Masti franchise", where he will reunite with Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani.