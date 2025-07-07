‘Utshob’ rakes in over Tk 5 crore at Eid box office in 29 days

Following its Eid-ul-Azha release, Tanim Noor's directorial "Utshob" has taken the box office by storm. After the piracy incident surrounding the Shakib Khan-starrer "Taandob", the film found unexpected momentum, gaining steady traction with each passing day.

Within 29 days of its release, "Utshob" has crossed Tk 5 crore in ticket sales across the country's multiplexes. The film has also performed beyond expectations in international markets such as Australia and the United States. Currently, it is running with the highest number of shows in several Cineplexes.

Team Utshob Photo: Courtesy of Chorki

The overwhelming audience response has left director Tanim Noor deeply moved. Known for his work in the web series "Kaiser", Noor shared, "The love we're receiving from the audience is unprecedented. 'Utshob' has created a festival of its own. Every show is running houseful. Those who've watched it are talking about it and spreading the word. It's truly wonderful."

Inspired by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", the story of "Utshob" is based on a narrative written 182 years ago. While the classic has been adapted numerous times under different names and genres, this marks its first rendition in Bangla.

Sadia Ayman and Shoumya Joyti watching their film "Utshob"

Released during Eid with the tagline "Not to be watched without family," the film quickly proved the message fitting.

Audiences found that the content resonated with the tagline, making "Utshob" the top choice for family viewers this Eid. Viewers have shared that the film rekindled memories of their golden past, strengthening the emotional pull of the story.

Produced by Dope Productions and Laughing Elephant, "Utshob" was penned by Tanim Noor, Ayman Asib Shadhin, Susmoy Sarkar, and Samiul Bhuiyan. The cast features Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Shommo Joyti, and Sadia Ayman, among others.