‘Jinn 3’ slated for OTT release this week

Photo: Collected

The horror film "Jinn 3", starring Abdur Noor Sajal and Nusrat Faria, is all set for its digital premiere, following its theatrical release last Eid-ul-Fitr. According to streaming platform iScreen, the movie will be available for streaming starting July 8.

"Jinn 3", directed by Kamruzzaman Roman, follows in the footsteps of its successful predecessors "Jinn" and "Jinn 2" and is inspired by real-life events. The film received praise in cinemas for its suspenseful storytelling and chilling atmosphere.

Alongside lead actors Sajal and Faria, the cast also features notable names such as Nader Chowdhury, Tania Ahmed, and Mostafa Heera.

This OTT release aims to bring the supernatural thriller to a wider global audience, capitalising on the rising popularity of Bangladeshi horror content.

