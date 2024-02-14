Top 7 unforgettable TV show couples that made our hearts skip a beat

Television has given us countless memorable characters, storylines, and relationships over the years. The yearning, angst, and eventual romantic connection between fictional couples weave our daydreams of one day finding true love like theirs. These on-screen pairs have not only entertained us but also inspired us with their love stories. We have curated a list of the seven most favourite TV show couples that have left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago (Brooklyn 99)

Jake and Amy are undoubtedly one of the most beloved couples in recent television history. Their relationship, which has evolved throughout the series, is a testament to the theory of opposites attracting. While Jake is carefree and a goofball, Amy is highly intelligent and a perfectionist. But from the beginning, they both had deep appreciation for each other's strengths and weaknesses. This mutual respect is a cornerstone of their relationship and serves as a positive example for viewers. We watch them face numerous obstacles, including long-distance, career conflicts, and trust issues, and consistently work through these challenges together, demonstrating the importance of communication, compromise, and perseverance in a relationship. Their journey showcases that love can indeed conquer all, even in the face of adversity. The actors' on-screen chemistry is palpable, and their comedic timing adds an extra layer of enjoyment.

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly (The Office)

Jim, the charming and witty salesman, and Pam, the down-to-earth receptionist, represent the everyday people we can easily connect with. They face the same challenges and insecurities that many individuals experience in their personal and professional lives. We watched their co-worker friendship blossom into a romantic relationship through their slow-burn romance, filled with playful pranks, subtle glances, and heartfelt confessions. Their selflessness and commitment to each other's happiness are very endearing to watch. They share a unique connection that transcends beyond romantic gestures. Great comedy heralds from a pair who can joke about anything with each other, which this couple was able to do with their flirtatious banter and inside jokes.

Marshall Eriksen and Lily Aldrin (How I Met Your Mother)

Marshall, the kind-hearted, optimistic, and patient guy, balances out Lily's more impulsive and quirky nature. Their contrasting personalities create a perfect harmony, showcasing that love can blossom between individuals with different temperaments. They know each other in and out, complement each other in every way, and share an unbreakable bond. The show portrays their love story in a realistic manner as they have hiccups like financial struggles, career setbacks, and personal insecurities throughout their relationship and marriage. Ultimately, their unwavering love for each other proves to be even more powerful than the show's main love story of Robin and Ted.



Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler (Better Call Saul)

One of the most underrated couples on TV is Jimmy and Kim from the "Breaking Bad' spinoff show "Better Call Saul." Their love story is not like others. They don't loudly profess their love for each other like typical Hollywood couples. However, they show up for each other whether it is inside the court or any personal matter. The portrayal of such a relationship in the midst of the show's otherwise gritty and complex world serves as a reminder of the importance of genuine connections and the impact they can have on our lives.

Richard Castle and Kate Beckett (Castle)

The bond between Richard Castle and Kate Beckett is the foundation of the entire plot of this series. When working on a case together, the obstinate and reserved homicide investigator Beckett and the irrepressible yet endearing writer Castle instantly click. Their slow burn toward romance is worth the wait, and they occasionally seem to think the same things. Their journey from being rivals to lovers is often more indulging and thrilling to watch than the solving of murder cases.

David Rose and Patrick Brewer (Schitt's Creek)

Unlike usual TV series and film couples, there were no betrayals or tragic incidents to push these two apart. Patrick was able to bring out the vulnerable side of David, who is high maintenance and always has his guard up. From Patrick serenading David with his beautiful rendition of "Simply the Best" to David's wedding vows, their healthy relationship is a ray of sunshine in the coldest winter.

Monica and Chandler (Friends)

Shows come and go, but Monica and Chandler's chemistry remains unmatched. Over the course of its 10 seasons, the six main characters have various relationships, but fans were thrilled when these two ended up dating. This duo was unexpected, but their relationship eventually proved to be one of the most enduring legacies of the show. She helps him overcome his commitment issues while he loves her despite her bossy nature. Compared to Ross and Rachel, Chandler and Monica's relationship had a much more subdued emotional tone. It was calm where theirs was turbulent, and firm where theirs was flimsy.



These unforgettable TV show couples have captivated audiences with their unique stories of love, growth, and perseverance. From heart-warming friendships blossoming into romance to unlikely pairings, these iconic couples will always remain a source of inspiration and a reminder of the power of love.